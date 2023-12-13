Orelac Ducati occupied: Only two V2s available for 2024

After the Ducati team Orelac had signed a top rider in Lorenzo Baldassarri, the second Panigale V2 has now also been allocated. As expected, Federico Fuligni has been confirmed.

In 2024, the Spanish Orelac team will focus on the Supersport World Championship, while the Superbike project with the uncompetitive Kawasaki has been cancelled. "Ducati is expensive, but you get good material from them. That's not the case with Kawasaki," team manager Nacho Calero told SPEEDWEEK.com.

Former racer Nacho is the son of owner José Calero. The team name Orelac is the family name spelt backwards. The team has been competing in the medium displacement category since 2015, switching from Kawasaki to Ducati after the 2021 season. As in the previous season, two Panigale V2s will be used.

After ending its collaboration with Raffaele De Rosa, Orelac needed a new figurehead and signed Lorenzo Baldassarri, the runner-up in the 2022 season (on Yamaha), a few days ago. Federico Fuligni remains the second rider, as was confirmed on Tuesday. The 28-year-old contributes to the budget, but less to the results. The Italian's only single-digit finish was seventh in the chaotic second race in Most, when Honda rider Tarran Mackenzie took a surprise victory on a damp track.

Incidentally, Federico is the older brother of Filipo Fuligni, who suffered a multiple pelvic fracture after a highsider in the second race at Estoril 2022 and needed several months before he was able to walk independently. The 24-year-old Filipo is considered the faster of the brothers. In four races as a guest and substitute rider last year, he scored an identical ten world championship points as his brother in 18 races.

Of the Ducati teams in the 2024 Supersport World Championship, only D34G has not yet confirmed a rider, where negotiations with Oli Bayliss are dragging on.