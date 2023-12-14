Stefano Manzi: Home victories tasted particularly sweet

In the 2023 Supersport World Championship, Stefano Manzi was the only one who was able to put world champion Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) in trouble. The Yamaha rider looks back on his first season with Ten Kate and forward to 2024.

Stefano Manzi has been riding in the Supersport World Championship since 2022. In his first year with Triumph, the Italian secured the first victory for a next-generation bike in Race 1 in Portimão, which was also Triumph's first win in the middle category of the production-based world championship. After switching to the Dutch Yamaha team Ten Kate, the VR46 rider became a constant podium contender.

With four victories and 17 podium finishes from 24 races, Manzi collected 408 world championship points. In a normal year, that would have been enough to win the world championship, but Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega dominated with 16 victories and 21 top-three results.

Nevertheless, the Yamaha rider looks back on the past year with satisfaction. "There weren't any really difficult moments, but things didn't go particularly well on Saturday at the start of the season. I might have finished fifth or sixth, but on Sunday I made it onto the podium," Manzi mused in an interview with Corsedimoto. "That was the initial difficulty, which improved over the course of the year. We were always on the front row in qualifying, at most on the second row. At the beginning of the year, apart from pole in Australia, I was only eighth or ninth."

Manzi achieved three of his four victories in home races. "The best moment was the first home win in Misano, also because it was unexpected: I started from the back of the grid and the race was really fantastic. I would also add Imola with a fantastic double victory," recalls the 24-year-old. "The worst moment was when I realised that I was no longer in contention for the championship - that was at Magny-Cours. I was on the podium twice, but still dropped back. That was hard to swallow."

In his second Yamaha season, Manzi is the favourite to win the title. "Every year has its own story. A reset is necessary and we must not rest on our laurels this year," said the Italian. "It will be a difficult season, the level will continue to rise. It wasn't easy this year, there were a lot of fast riders. But I think we also have our cards in order to improve and give our best."