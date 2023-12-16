Lorenzo Dalla Porto: Weight cost him his job

Lightweight riders do not only have advantages, as the case of Lorenzo Dalla Porta makes clear. The Italian wanted to contest the 2024 Supersport World Championship, but has not yet found a team.

Lorenzo Dalla Porto was predicted to have a great future as Moto3 World Champion in 2019, but the Italian struggled in Moto2 and was shown the door by his team this year after five events without scoring any points. From Most onwards, the 26-year-old rode for the Yamaha Evan Bros team in the Supersport World Championship and did well. He finished six of ten races in the top 10.

"It wasn't easy for Lorenzo at the beginning, we couldn't expect any miracles. However, he improved a lot over the course of the season, achieving a sixth place and other top 10 finishes," explained team manager Fabio Evangelista at Corsedimoto. "Over the course of the year, we managed to understand what was wrong and what gaps needed to be closed. We had thought about continuing with him, because with another year of experience he could have grown and together we could have reaped the fruits of our labour."

But it didn't come to that: the contract with Evan Bros was awarded to the Frenchman Valentin Debise. The reason is surprising.

"Lorenzo is a very light rider and, according to the regulations, we had to add 8 kg of ballast to our 163 kg motorbike. We tried to distribute this weight over the entire bike, but this is not so easy and led to problems with the balance, ride behaviour and handling," explained Evangelista. "We already had problems in 2023 and the idea of having to add ballast next year caused us a lot of doubt. Being forced to make a bike heavier because the rider is too light is certainly not an advantage."