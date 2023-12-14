New main sponsor and name: euphoria at Ten Kate

In the Superbike World Championship, the Yamaha Factory Team has been competing in the colours and under the name of snack manufacturer Pata since its factory return in 2016.



The design of the Supersport bikes of Stefano Manzi and Glenn van Straalen, the rider duo from Ten Kate Racing, will be based on that of the Superbikes, with the Pata logo emblazoned on both sides of the fairing. The increased commitment of the Italian company and motorbike manufacturer Yamaha is also reflected in the 2024 team name: Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing.

The team was officially unveiled today at the Ten Kate Racing premises in Nieuwleusen. The task for next season is clear: Stefano Manzi, who finished runner-up this year behind Nicolo Bulega (Arubat.it Ducati) with four wins and 17 podiums, is to bring back the number 1 to the most successful team.



"It's 14 December 2023 and we are already presenting our team for the 2024 season," said Team Manager Kervin Bos, introducing the presentation. "We were able to sign two riders early on and can therefore also announce our plans early. This is a great advantage in terms of preparation for next season. We have a large number of new Dutch sponsors who are enabling us to take this step. The line-up of the team will not change, which is another of our strengths."



The 36-year-old continued: "As our GYTR Pro Shop has grown tremendously over the last three years, the relationship between Yamaha Motor Europe and Ten Kate is getting stronger and stronger and we are extremely proud of that. That's why next season we will see Pata as title sponsor on our bikes, a company that has been title sponsor of Ten Kate Racing in the past. We are very proud to be a Yamaha racing team and with our GYTR Pro Shop one of Yamaha's most important partners in Europe. We have special plans for the races in Assen and Misano."