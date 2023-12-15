Ten Kate Yamaha: Van Straalen like van der Mark?

Ten Kate is the most successful team in the Supersport World Championship. The Dutch team has won an incredible eleven rider world championships, nine of them with Honda and two with Yamaha. But only one title was won by a compatriot - in 2014 it was Michael van der Mark, who had already won the abolished Superstock 600 European Championship two years earlier. Since then, Nieuwleusen has been waiting for a suitable compatriot who can be trusted to achieve similar results.

In Glenn van Straalen, team manager Kervin Bos hopes to have signed a future world champion for the coming season: "We have been able to fulfil a long-cherished wish with his signing," said the 36-year-old. "The combination of a Dutch rider with our Dutch team is something we have wanted for a long time; we once had it with Michael van der Mark. We hope that we can follow the same path with Glenn. We all believe that he has the same potential as Stefano. Step by step, we will realise that."

In order for the 23-year-old from Hoogkarspel to actually fight for the title, however, Ten Kate will have to break him of his pronounced tendency to crash. With 14 crashes in 2023, van Straalen was at the top of the statistics, crashing six times in races.

However, the Dutchman is definitely fast: "We will be testing for the first time at the end of January and I am excited to see how quickly we will find the right feeling for the bike and for each other. I am confident that I can continue on the right path, as I have already shown in recent seasons," said van Straalen at the team presentation on Thursday. "With Ten Kate's experience, I am convinced that great results can be achieved. It is the most successful team in World Supersport and the leading Dutch team in the World Superbike paddock. I am very grateful to many people that I will be able to race with this team next year."