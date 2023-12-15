Stefano Manzi: Ten-Kate team presentation instead of sofa

Because world champion Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) is moving up to the Superbike category, runner-up Stefano Manzi from Yamaha Team Ten Kate is the favourite for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. A year ago, the Italian was without a plan.

The Ten Kate Yamaha team presentation for the 2024 Supersport World Championship took place in Nieuwleusen on Thursday. Alongside the new main sponsor Pata and new signing Glenn van Straalen, Stefano Manzi was the star of the show.

The Italian is riding his second season for the Dutch team. With four victories and 17 podium finishes, the 24-year-old was runner-up in this year's World Championship. Manzi switched from Moto2 with Triumph to the middle category of the production-based World Championship in 2022 and secured the first victory for a next-generation bike in Portimão.

Nevertheless, he almost came away empty-handed when the starting places for next year's Supersport World Championship were allocated. "First of all, I am very happy to be at the team presentation in December, because last year I was still sitting at home at this time and had no plans for the next season," Manzi recalled. "We finished second in the 2023 Supersport World Championship and can be very happy with the season, even if we didn't win the championship. Next year I will work with the same team and my goal is to continue as I did this year, working hard but also enjoying the time on the track. By staying with the same group of people, I think we can be closer from the first test."

For Ten Kate, Manzi's extension was a priority in terms of consistency. "We are very proud that we have been able to retain Stefano for a second year. With the experience we have gained from a second season with the same rider, we can reap the rewards," said Team Manager Kervin Bos. "I expect great things from Stefano in 2024 after he was already one of the best riders in the Supersport World Championship last season."