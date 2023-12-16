Yamaha Thailand rider: It's not the equipment

Yamaha Thailand entered the Supersport World Championship in 2023 at considerable expense in order to promote motorsport in its home country. The worse of the two riders will be replaced for next season.

Apiwath Wongthananon and Anupab Sarmoon started this year for Yamaha Thailand in the Supersport World Championship, never before has there been a permanent team from the flourishing country in South East Asia in this championship.

The conditions could hardly be better: Thailand is a very important market for Yamaha, so the necessary financial background is in place. And in terms of machinery, the two Thais were supplied with the finest material by Ten Kate Racing, the most successful team and this year's runner-up in the world championship with Stefano Manzi.

Sarmoon did well in his first world championship season and roared to 8th place twice in the rain in Australia and the Czech Republic. The 30-year-old scored a total of 24 points, 20 more than his colleague Wongthananon. They finished 23rd and 38th in the world championship standings.

Wongthananon, who at 31 can no longer be described as a young talent, will have to make way for 18-year-old Keankum Krittapat in 2024. He will be transferred from the Moto3 World Championship team BOS, which is also financed by Yamaha Thailand, to the Supersport class, where he has not made a name for himself with zero points in 20 races.

Team Yamaha Thailand will also be supported by Ten Kate Racing next year, with the Dutch team providing the motorbikes, the trailer, the pit equipment and some of the crew.

"The story behind it is very interesting," explained Ten Kate manager Kervin Bos in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "The project is being organised as an educational event for Thai motorsport in order to raise the level. In the team, 50 per cent of the mechanics are Thai, including half of the electronics technicians. It's not just about getting Thai riders into the world championship. We at Ten Kate are proud to be part of it. We have taken the team under our wing and are teaching them everything from A to Z. We provide half the staff, give them our data and help with the set-up. Their riders have the same equipment as Manzi and van Straalen with us."