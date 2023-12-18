Another Yamaha team fixed: VFT with Spanish talent

With the confirmation of Yeray Ruiz at VFT Yamaha, the list of participants in the 2024 Supersport World Championship is nearing completion. The 2022 Spanish champion already made his debut this year.

Yeray Ruiz has been straddling two worlds this year. The 20-year-old competed in the Moto2 European Championship as his main job and made his world championship debut with the Forward team in Assen and Barcelona, as well as contesting the Supersport World Championship as a guest starter in Aragón, Portimão and Jerez. His best finish across the board: 8th place at the SSP finale in Jerez.

Next year, the Spaniard will contest the entire world championship as part of the VFT Racing team. Ruiz is the seventh confirmed Yamaha rider for the 2023 Supersport World Championship.



"This is a big step in my career and I'm sure I have what it takes," said the 2022 Spanish champion. "I can't wait to start this new adventure in this highly competitive category. I would like to thank Fabio and all the sponsors who have given me this opportunity."

Fabio Menghi was a racing driver himself until 2019 and took on the role of team manager when he stepped down.



"We are delighted to welcome Yeray to our family. He is still very young and his exceptional skills and experience in the Spanish Supersport and Moto2 championships will be an added value for our team," said the 37-year-old with conviction. "We want to achieve new, important goals with Yeray. I would really like to thank everyone who will follow us and share the 2024 project with us."