Supersport World Championship 2024 with seven factories and 32 drivers

The participants in the 2024 Supersport World Championship have been finalised. In the third year of the next-generation bikes, Ducati is the dominant manufacturer in terms of numbers ahead of Yamaha. QJ Motor from China is a newcomer

A maximum of 30 permanent participants are permitted in the Supersport classes according to this year's regulations; this quota will be exceeded in 2024 with 32 starters. In the middle category of the production-based world championship, seven factories will be represented next year instead of the previous six. QJ Motor is a newcomer, having been able to convince Raffaele De Rosa, an established driver, to make his debut season.

With the Orelac team switching from Kawasaki to Ducati, the number of V2 Panigale bikes will increase to a whopping ten. Because the EAB team is also switching to the Italian manufacturer and the Arco team is now only competing in the 300cc World Championship, the Yamaha line-up has shrunk to seven R6s. Kawasaki also has to accept the loss of Motozoo (2024 with MV Agusta) and now only has four bikes on the grid, the same number as MV Agusta and Triumph. Honda is still represented with just two CBR600RRs.

The promotion of world champion Nicolò Bulega to the Superbike category has made runner-up Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) the favourite, although Bulega's successor in the Aruba Ducati, Adrian Huertas, should not be underestimated, nor should MV Agusta figurehead Marcel Schrötter.