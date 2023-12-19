QJ engine in SSP-WM: What we know about the GSR800

After Kove in the Supersport World Championship 300, QJ Motor is the second manufacturer from China that wants to compete with established brands at world championship level. The plan is to use the new GSR800 in the middle category of the production-based world championship. Rumours of the imminent entry were already circulating in the summer.

Chinese motorbike manufacturers are still ridiculed in this country because their quality cannot keep up with that of European and Japanese factories. Kove Moto has proved us wrong this year. The 321RRS, a proprietary development, impressed in terms of both quality and performance.

QJ Motor is one of the few manufacturers from China that has large-volume motorbikes in its range. QJ Motor has been present in Europe under its own name since 2022. In 2005, the Chinese bought the traditional Benelli brand; the motorbikes with the laurel branch in the logo have been rolling off the production line in Wenling ever since.

The SRK800 was unveiled at the EICMA motorbike show, which is apparently the GSR800 mentioned above; both names for the identical model are circulating on the Internet. The fairing is equipped with gigantic winglets. However, trade visitors saw the SRK800 as a beefed-up clone of the Honda CBR650R. The welded steel frame and the engine looked suspiciously identical.

The four-cylinder engine was given more stroke, which generated the additional displacement and more power. With an output of 102 hp in standard trim, the QJ lagged behind the competition. The Ducati V2 has 155 hp and is neutered for use in the World Championship. The Yamaha R6, which is classed as a reference, has a factory output of 118 hp and around 145 hp in race trim. As the CBR650 is not race-ready on the chassis side, this inevitably also applies to the SRK800.

For your information: In order to obtain FIM homologation for the Supersport World Championship, a motorbike must be approved for road use in the USA, the EU or Asia.

With Raffaele De Rosa, QJ Motor has been able to recruit an established rider for the World Championship entry. The Italian has supersport experience with Kawasaki, Ducati and MV Agusta. It was clear early on that the 36-year-old from Napoli would not continue with the Orelac team, probably because of his new commitment to QJ Motor. De Rosa will be the only rider for the works team in the first year.