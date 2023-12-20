Oli Bayliss (Ducati) wants to rehabilitate himself in 2024

The Ducati team D34G waited until the FIM published the list of participants before confirming its riders for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. The fact that the second rider alongside Oliver Bayliss is also an Australian

The 2024 Supersport World Championship will be Oliver Bayliss' third season in the middle category of the production-based world championship. The 20-year-old entered the World Championship series with Barni Ducati in 2022 and switched to D34G for last season. Team boss Davide Giugliano is a former team-mate of his father Troy, the three-time Superbike World Champion, and also expressed his confidence in Oli for next year.

Bayliss did not have a good season in 2023. Finishing 21st overall, he only scored 26 points, but missed several race weekends due to a long-term shoulder injury.



"I feel like I didn't get to show my true speed last year due to some injuries and unfortunate moments," said Oli. "But it was great fun to be with the guys from the team and I'm happy to be able to show once again how fast we are. A big thank you to all my sponsors, supporters and the whole D34G Racing team."

The second driver will also be an Australian, Tom Edwards. The 22-year-old rode with Yamaha Austria Racing in 2023 and repeatedly showed flashes of his talent. In the first race in Barcelona and the second race in Portimão, the Australian scraped into the top 10 in eleventh place and finished in the points in half of the 18 races. However, he also crashed frequently and finished the season level on points with Bayliss in 22nd position. He finished second in the WorldSSP Challenge.



"I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my career," said Edwards. "I am very grateful to Davide for supporting me and giving me this opportunity and I am confident that we will achieve consistently strong results together. It's great to have Oli as a team-mate. We are probably the first Australian team-mates in the Supersport World Championship, which is pretty cool. It's going to be a big year, I can't wait for it to start."