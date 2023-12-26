Fit like a racer: professionals grind hobby athletes

Whether professional, amateur or beginner - after the winter months, everyone's muscles ache after their first lap on a motorbike. This is where a new fitness programme comes in, which Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) is taking part in.

Whether racing on the circuit, supermoto, motocross or after hours on the road - at some point, every motorcyclist reaches their limits. But you can do something about it, at least that's what RennFit.de promises. It's not just a simple website, but a physio-fitness programme specifically for motorcyclists. The focus here is on physiotherapy and fitness.

Professional racers such as Marcel Schrötter, Patrick Hobelsberger, David Datzer and Marc-Reiner Schmidt show their training methods, accompanied in the background by doctors and physiotherapists. "There are plenty of online training programmes, but this one has been specially developed for motorcyclists," explained Supersport World Championship rider Marcel Schrötter. "It's not just aimed at racing riders, but covers the full spectrum. That's why we have positioned ourselves accordingly, from motocross and supermoto to road and world championship riders."

Training videos are used to effectively train individual strengths, weaknesses and imbalances. Physical fitness not only increases riding enjoyment, but also riding safety. "There is a programme to stay fit for motorcycling. For example, over the winter and at different levels, so that there is something for everyone," the MV Agusta rider continued. "It should also appeal to the typical GS rider so that they don't get hard arms after several hours on the bike."