MotoZoo MV Agusta: From tinkering shop to SSP World Championship team

MotoZoo is switching to MV Agusta for the 2024 Supersport World Championship and has signed a strong rider in Federico Caricasulo - the Italian team has developed rapidly in just a few years.

Team MotoZoo has been active in the Supersport World Championship since 2021, when team boss Fabio Uccelli entered with Kawasaki and Michel Fabrizio as the figurehead, who ended the season prematurely after Dean Berta Vinales' fatal accident in Jerez.

However, MotoZoo remained loyal to the World Championship and won the WorldSSP Challenge in 2023 with Tom Booth-Amos. For the coming season, the team based in the tranquil municipality of Merate is taking a big step and making the switch to MV Agusta. The team is also making a leap in terms of riders with Federico Caricasulo.

Astonishing: As recently as 2015, MotoZoo was a small motorbike clothing shop with an attached workshop. But Uccelli learnt how to work on racing motorbikes from the ground up and experienced the trade on the race track at Alstare in Belgium.

"When I started out, I never expected to grow like this," the Italian admitted to Corsedimoto. "I was just a mechanic at first. Then we grew step by step. The fact that I was also chief technician and personally worked on the bikes helped a lot. I think there are two factors: working as well as possible and behaving properly. We always emphasise commitment, passion and correctness. I think that's very important in an environment like the paddock."

With the MV Agusta F3 800, MotoZoo could achieve victories and podium finishes, perhaps even fight for the world title.

"That is clearly the goal of MV Agusta and also of Federico Caricasulo," emphasised Uccelli. "The aim is to fight for the championship, but the level is very high. The favourites will certainly be Manzi, Huertas and Montella. In my opinion, we also have to keep an eye on Corsi and Baldassarri, who will have a good season with the Ducatis."