Grateful Can Öncü: "Kenan gave me a kick"

Can Öncü (Kawasaki Puccetti) went through the most difficult time of his life in the 2023 Supersport World Championship due to nerve paralysis in his left hand. His manager Kenan Sofuoglu brought him out of his slump.

After his crash in the second Supersport race in Assen on 23rd April, Can Öncü was out of action until the beginning of September due to injury and was only able to contest the last four World Championship events in Magny-Cours, Aragon, Portimao and Jerez.

The 20-year-old had broken his ulna and radius in his left forearm and has since suffered from paralysis of the radial nerve, causing a drop hand. With such an injury, the hand hangs limply and the affected person has little movement in their fingers. Despite this handicap, Öncü roared to a sensational third place in the second race of the season finale in Jerez.

On 31 October, the Turk received the devastating news that the damaged nerve would not fully regenerate, and on 12 November a nerve transplant was performed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham. It remains to be seen whether the operation will bring the hoped-for progress and Öncü will be able to move his hand normally again.

Öncü has nothing to lose: At worst, his arm will be as it was before the operation. The 2022 World Championship bronze medallist has proven that he can still finish on the podium - and thus justifies the risk of competing with this disability.

"Some riders take a break when they are injured," the Kawasaki rider told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But I think I did the right thing by continuing to ride my motorbike. Even if I couldn't move my arm and couldn't even hold the clutch at first. When you've done something you love for a long time, like I did, and then you have to stay in bed, it makes you angry. Of course I could have stayed at home, watched the races and convinced myself that I could ride at the front. But when you're there, you see the reality. And you realise whether you can improve."

"In the first race in Jerez, I finished 26 seconds behind the winner, in the second race I was on the podium," commented Öncü. "It was like a dream come true. I was slow until Saturday and didn't sleep well because of that. After the podium, I'm no longer one of the slow ones, I never gave up. Whenever I was on the verge of giving up, Kenan Sofuoglu would always cheer me up and tell me that I could do much better. He told me that he knew I was fast, but that I wasn't pushing as hard as he imagined. I was partly angry with myself because I know that 10th or 12th place is not where I belong. But I didn't think it was possible to do any better."

"So Kenan told me a story from his career on Saturday night in Jerez," Can revealed. "I listened to him carefully and couldn't get it out of my head all night. If you're not pushing hard enough, you need someone to kick you in the teeth. Kenan is like the big brother of Toprak, Bahattin and me. He told me that I should either do it right or go home. Kenan and my team boss Manuel Puccetti woke me up, for which I am very grateful. Now I think I'm back. I work hard in the winter and will try to win from the start of the season. I have shown that you can ride the Kawasaki onto the podium even with one and a half hands. This proves that it is an excellent motorbike. I want to make Kawasaki happy."