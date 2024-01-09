Marcel Schrötter: MV Agusta wants to minimise risk

With Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) and Marcel Brenner (MTM Kawasaki), two German-speaking riders are taking part in the Supersport World Championship this year. They told SPEEDWEEK.com what their testing plans are.

While Philipp Öttl (GMT94 Yamaha) is the only German Superbike World Championship rider to have already ridden almost 1000 kilometres since the beginning of January in Valencia, his Bavarian compatriot Marcel Schrötter still has a few days to wait.

Schrötter, third in the 2023 Supersport World Championship, will start the season as one of the favourites in the medium displacement category with the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team and will take part in track days organised by Rehm with his team in Jerez from 20 to 22 January. After a one-day break, two more days will follow as part of the big SBK test on the same track. "We don't know whether we'll ride all the days," the 31-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But this way we have more weather certainty. If, for example, the SBK test was wet, we would at least have ridden beforehand."

Before the 2024 World Championship kicks off on the last weekend of February at Phillip Island in South Australia, promoter Dorna will hold tests at the same circuit on the Monday and Tuesday beforehand. Ideally, Schrötter will start the season with seven days of preparation.

Marcel Brenner is returning to the Supersport World Championship after a year away and is travelling with his new team MTM Kawasaki this week in Cartagena. "And another two days in Jerez at the end of January," he added.

In addition to the Supersport World Championship, the 26-year-old Swiss rider will also be competing in the Endurance World Championship for the Bolliger team. "I can't go training privately yet, as my training Kawasaki ZX-10R won't be ready until February," said Brenner. "A test with Bolliger is not planned until March, but I can only be there for one day because of the SBK race weekend in Barcelona."