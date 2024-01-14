Marcel Brenner: "Unbelievable how good Kawasaki is"

On the race track in Cartagena, Supersport World Championship returnee Marcel Brenner from Switzerland completed the first tests with his new team MTM Kawasaki. What the 26-year-old says about the ZX-6R.

In mid-November, Marcel Brenner announced that he would be returning to the Supersport World Championship in 2024 after a one-year absence. In 2021 and 2022, the rider from Bern contested 35 races in the middle SBK category on a Yamaha and finished in the points 15 times - in Barcelona in 2021, he shone in fifth place.

Brenner signed a contract for the coming season with the Dutch team MTM Kawasaki, the three letters standing for Moto Tuning Mol. The team led by team manager Ludo van der Veken proved last year with former 300cc champion Adrian Huertas that they can also compete at the front in the Supersport World Championship. Despite suffering vertebral fractures at the start of the season, the Spaniard finished in the top six eight times and thus recommended himself for the world champion team Aruba.it Ducati, for whom he will ride this year.



Brenner has big shoes to fill.

On Thursday and Friday, Marcel made his debut with his new team in Cartagena, Spain, and completed the first days of testing on the Kawasaki ZX-6R. "There were quite a few riders from the MotoGP, Moto2, Supersport World Championship and national championships," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "It was great, nobody was in the way. The first half day was for me to get back into it - I hadn't ridden since October. On Thursday afternoon, we did the first work on the set-up."

With the exception of the tyre man, Brenner had the entire MTM crew with him, and he was quick to praise them: "I know Manuel Hernandez from my time in the Moto2 World Championship, I knew team manager Ludo from conversations and I've known my Swiss mechanic for several years. The only new things for me were the second mechanic and the data recording man. It was all a good fit straight away, we get on well together."

"I rode the Kawasaki once in April 2023 in Assen, and when I got on the bike now, I immediately felt comfortable," said the 26-year-old. "The Kawasaki has very good handling, it's incredible how comfortable I feel on it and how well I can get round the corners. I was riding at the same level as Adrian in the winter tests last year. You have to have a good grip on the front of the Kawa and concentrate on it. I have never ridden a bike that is so strong on the brakes. It's incredible: I can brake very late and come in with a controlled stoppie. What I had to learn: You can't let go of the brakes too much at the last moment in the corner. You have to release it slowly, otherwise you run the risk of the front wheel sliding off."

The fastest Supersport rider was Yari Montella (Barni Spark Ducati), who was half a second better than Brenner with a time of 1:34.7 minutes.

Before the 2024 World Championship begins on the last weekend of February in Australia, Brenner has five more days of testing: three at the end of January at track days in Jerez and two on Monday and Tuesday before the first race on Phillip Island.

For Jerez, Marcel will receive a few more parts for testing, and the design seen in Cartagena is not yet final - there will be colour adjustments. The basic colour of the Kawasaki and leather suit will remain green.