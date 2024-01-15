Big day for Team WRP Triumph: First pictures

The WRP - RT Motorsports by SKM 2024 team will be competing in the Supersport World Championship for the first time. The Czech company Wepol is a strong sponsor, and Triumph is delighted to have two additional riders.

The time had come on Saturday evening: after months of intensive preparation, the WRP - RT Motorsports by SKM team presented itself to the invited guests in Novy Bydzov, east of Prague in the Czech Republic.

Team manager Rob Vennegoor from the Netherlands is behind RT Motorsports, while SKM is the tuning company of German Frank Krekeler, who have been successful in the Supersport 300 World Championship for many years and have won five races. In 2021, the duo finished runner-up in the world championship with Englishman Tom Booth-Amos.



WRP is the abbreviation for Wepol Racing Parts, a subsidiary of the Wepol Group. The Czechs around owner Ludek Weak have an excellent reputation as a manufacturer of cable assemblies, electrical components and injection-moulded plastic parts.



Triumph was chosen as the partner for the move up into the Supersport class, rather than Kawasaki as was the case with the 300cc models. This means that the British manufacturer will have four motorbikes on the grid in the coming season: Tom Booth-Amos and Ondrej Vostatek in Simon Buckmaster's PTR team and Jorge Navarro and John McPhee for the Czech-Dutch-German troika of WRP, RT and SKM.



"With WRP Racing - RT Motorsports by SKM - Triumph, we have put together an incredibly talented team," team manager Vennegoor is convinced. "Not only do we have experienced drivers, we also have extensive expertise in all areas required for successful racing."