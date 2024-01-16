New SSP rules: Major changes for 2024

The FIM, promoter Dorna and the manufacturers' alliance MSMA have amended the regulations for the four classes of the SBK World Championships. The most important changes at a glance.

One novelty is that we will see a motorbike world championship on the circuit reserved for women for the first time in 2024 - SPEEDWEEK.com reported in detail.

There will also be an official team championship in the Superbike and Supersport World Championships in the future, but only those who obtain the necessary licence from the FIM Motorcycle World Federation will be able to take part. Participation is not compulsory for the teams.

For the top three of the Supersport 300 World Championship, the Moto2 European Championship and the Stock European Championship, the age limit (18) will no longer apply if they want to compete in the Supersport World Championship, as they have sufficiently proven their riding ability regardless of their age.

Until now, the result of the Superpole in both Supersport classes was decisive for the starting grid in both races. From this year onwards, this will only be the case for the first race. In the Supersport, Supersport 300 and Women's World Championship, the fastest race laps from Race 1 will count towards the starting grid for the second race, but only for the first three rows. Behind these top nine, the rest line up according to the Superpole results.

For the Superbikes, the top nine from the Superpole race will continue to form the first three rows of the grid for the second main race.

The following applies to all classes: If a rider needs an additional engine that exceeds the permitted quota, he must start from the back of the grid in the next two races and also complete one long lap each. In the Superbike class, this applies to the next two main races. Previously, the penalised rider had to start from the pit lane and was only allowed to set off when the traffic lights at the exit turned green. As the pit lanes are of different lengths, the new rule is considered to be fairer.

There are new regulations for racing kits in the Supersport World Championship, and cost caps have also been introduced for various parts.

In the Superbike and Supersport World Championships, E40 fuel must be used from this year onwards, and 40 per cent of the racing fuel must be made from renewable raw materials.