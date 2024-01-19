Althea Ducati: One additional rider - and Enduro World Championship

Genesio Bevilacqua has already experienced a lot in the SBK paddock. We saw the first involvement of his company Althea, known for its classy ceramic bathroom fittings, in 2007, when Katsuaki Fujiwara and Lorenzo Alfonsi rode a Supersport Honda CBR600RR.

In 2011, the Althea team won the Superbike World Championship title with Carlos Checa. In 2012, it still finished 4th in the World Championship, and in 2013 Ducati brought out the 1199 Panigale R and installed a works team again. Althea competed with Aprilia for a year, then again with Ducati in 2014 and 2015.



From 2016 to 2018, Althea was the flagship of BMW, but in 2019 the Bavarian manufacturer returned to the Superbike World Championship as a factory team and allied itself with Shaun Muir Racing.



Althea then teamed up with MIE Racing, together they wanted to become Honda's factory Superbike team. However, the Honda Racing Corporation was only involved in the background in 2019; the Japanese company set up its own team for 2020 and brought in the CBR1000RR-R.



In August 2020, Bevilacqua withdrew from the World Championship in disappointment; after Ducati and BMW, Honda also passed him over for the works team.



In 2022, we saw the return of the motorbike enthusiast to the Supersport World Championship, when he signed Federico Caricasulo, the runner-up in the 2019 World Championship. The now 27-year-old finished fifth in the World Championship and even improved by one position in the previous year. Althea celebrated twelve podium finishes with him, including the acclaimed victory in Indonesia in 2023.



Caricasulo joined the Motozoo team for this season, which switched from Kawasaki to MV Agusta. Bevilacqua then snapped up Niccolo Antonelli, doubled the commitment and brought Polish rider Piotr Biesiekirski on a second Ducati V2.



Antonelli became Italian 125cc champion in 2011 and rode in the Moto3 World Championship from 2012 to 2021, in which he claimed four victories, eleven podiums and nine pole positions. His best season came in 2015, when he finished fifth in the World Championship on Honda. Antonelli has tried his hand at the Moto2 World Championship in the past two years, but was unable to establish himself.



Biesiekirski, born in Warsaw, also has Moto2 experience. "The Ducati is a different bike to what I've ridden so far, so I still have something to learn," says the 22-year-old. "After I came to Italy and tested the bike with the team, all my doubts disappeared. I fell in love with the riding style for the 955 and the team exceeded all my expectations. I'm sure we have a great package, both on a technical and personal level."



Bevilacqua already set up an enduro team in 2022, back then for his compatriot Alessia Ida, the multiple jet ski world champion. Althea is now expanding its involvement and will compete in the World Championship with Swede Lucas Vagberg, who will ride a 450cc Husqvarna.



"This is another dream come true for me," said the Althea boss. "I'm a passionate enduro rider myself, so I'm able to spend my free time in the great outdoors. The Ecosantagata Althea Racing team also means off-road."