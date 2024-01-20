With Kawasaki works bikes: Puccetti wants to get out of the slump

Team Kawasaki Puccetti wants to get back on the road to success in the Superbike and Supersport World Championship after a disastrous 2023 season. Owner Manuel Puccetti exudes confidence ahead of the tests in Jerez and Portimao.

In five weeks' time, the Superbike and Supersport World Championship will kick off the new season on Phillip Island (Australia). There are still a few test days on the programme until then. The tests in Jerez (Spain) and Portimao (Portugal) at the end of January are a first indicator of how well the factories and teams have worked over the winter months.

The Italian Kawasaki team Puccetti Racing will also be represented in both classes in the 2024 season - with Can Öncü and the ZX-6R in the Supersport category and Tito Rabat with the ZX-10RR in the Superbikes. "The winter break is almost over and we can hardly wait to return to the race track and work with our riders at the tests before the season opener in Phillip Island," said Team Principal Manuel Puccetti euphorically. "We will have lots of new things to test, both for Öncü's bike and for Rabat's."

It will be exciting to see whether Can Öncü can regain his old strength after his complicated injury last year. After his crash in the second Supersport race in Assen on 23rd April, the 20-year-old broke his ulna and radius in his left forearm and has suffered from paralysis of the radial nerve ever since. Despite this handicap and a break of several months, Öncü finished third in the second race of the season finale in Jerez.

On 12 November, the young Turk had to undergo another operation after it was determined that the damaged nerve would not fully regenerate. It remains to be seen whether the nerve transplant will bring the hoped-for progress and whether the protégé of five-time Supersport World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu will be able to move his hand normally again. "I will return to the race track stronger and achieve better results," said Öncü in a combative tone immediately after the operation.

Öncü will complete five days of testing from 20 to 22 January and on 24 and 25 January in Jerez. "Can has to get used to his bike again after the operation and months away from the race track," emphasised Puccetti. "We believe in him and are sure that he can complete a season at the highest level."

In any case, Puccetti has high hopes for a better 2024 season. In addition to Öncü's lengthy injury, the Kawasaki customer team also experienced a disastrous season in the Superbike category in 2023. After the disappointing first four race weekends, the Italians and former world champion Tom Sykes parted ways after the meeting in Barcelona. Tito Rabat finished the season without any notable successes. The disappointment was great, Puccetti saw himself in a losing position with inferior material.

At the end of the season, everything looked set for a change of brand, and a deal with Ducati was as good as finalised. Then the offer of factory support from Kawasaki arrived just in time. Puccetti once again believed in a future with the Japanese manufacturer and is willing to continue the now 15-year partnership. At the season finale in Jerez, Rabat held out the prospect of being able to build on old successes with the chosen path - the Spaniard experienced his best weekend of 2023 with a factory machine, finishing 11th, 15th and 14th.

"Tito will ride a factory-specification ZX-10RR this year. This should enable him to regularly finish in the top ten. Thanks to Kawasaki and KRT for their support," says Puccetti, looking forward to the coming season.



Rabat will test the factory bike and the updates provided by Kawasaki on 24 and 25 January in Jerez and on 29 and 30 January in Portimao.