Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta): Decision after test

Marcel Schrötter finished his first season in the 2023 Supersport World Championship in third place overall. Ducati star Nicolo Bulega and Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) finished the year ahead of the Bavarian, who celebrated seven podium finishes on his MV Agusta F3 800 RR. However, the 31-year-old has not ridden his bike since October.

On Saturday, he and his team began a four-day test in preparation for his second season in the close-to-production world championship. "The first day of testing was positive and I'm happy with the overall situation. It's typical Jerez, it rained the day before and the track felt like it took longer than two days to dry in some corners," said Schrötter in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We stopped in the morning, but I went out in the afternoon to check the bike. We then completed three good turns, not in perfect conditions, but still very solid."

"I haven't ridden a metre on a road bike and slicks since the last test in October, so I'm satisfied. I only had four days of motocross training over the winter," was his initial conclusion on Saturday evening. "But I got off to a good start, I feel good and the day was very positive. On Sunday we can start to work more specifically. After that, we still have two days and the official test before the start of the season."

What is on the test programme for him and his team MV Agusta Reparto Corse? "We are testing a different chassis that we already tried out in October. It's a different manufacturer. Back then, we didn't have a better feeling straight away, but the conditions weren't perfect either," Schrötter clarified.

"It's a very important year for the team, so we wanted to at least start with the same parts as last year. Nevertheless, we want to find out under good conditions whether we can have an advantage with the new chassis after all. We want to make a decision after the test," said the former GP rider, who has found his new home in the Supersport World Championship. "That is the plan for the test, and of course we will also work on the set-up. We want to improve the bike for my riding style."