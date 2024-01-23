Marcel Schrötter: MV Agusta with Öhlins or YSS?

In the Supersport World Championship, not much can be changed compared to the production bikes, so all manufacturers are looking for every little advantage. Marcel Schrötter tests various suspension elements for MV Agusta.

Marcel Schrötter has already completed the first three days of testing on the Jerez Circuit, riding from Saturday to Monday as part of a training session organised by Rehm, before taking a break on Tuesday.

The first major winter test of 2024 will take place in Jerez on Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to almost the entire Superbike World Championship field, some Supersport riders will also be there, including the two MV Agusta teams with Schrötter, who finished third in the World Championship.

"After these two days of testing, we are done with our programme, which is enough," Marcel told SPEEDWEEK.com in the paddock on Tuesday evening. "We don't have a new model, but there is still a lot to try out. We are not allowed to change so many parts in the Supersport World Championship, but there are always new ideas."

The main focus over the past few days has been on the chassis and experiments have been carried out with suspension elements from YSS - comparative tests have also been completed. Like the majority of the riders, the MV Agusta riders have been travelling with Öhlins material so far.

"We tried the YSS material last year after the season in Portimao," said Schrötter. "But the weather was very poor back then, we didn't get to ride much and so it was very difficult to make a decision. So far we haven't made a decision, even if the trend is in favour of YSS. I've spent a lot of time here over the last three days and done a lot of set-up work - we're on the right track."

What speaks in favour of Öhlins: The material is well known and the service is excellent. However, if a team is not willing or able to pay for the service and a technician, there is no support.

MV Agusta's current Öhlins material is at the technical level of three years ago, so there is only one step missing to the latest technology. The team would receive the latest spring elements from YSS.

"It's not about finances, but about performance," emphasised Schrötter. "But the material has to be at least at the same level. If we are just as fast in this test as with Öhlins, then the potential is more. If that's the case, then the switch makes sense, because then we have two or three people in the pits at every race who can take care of certain areas individually and make adjustments if problems arise. With Öhlins, we are at the limit in this respect."

It is already certain that the Barni Spark Ducati team with rider Yari Montella will switch to YSS. YSS have said that they would like to have a second team and favour MV Agusta Reparto Corse. Two teams should be the maximum in 2024 in order to guarantee the necessary support.