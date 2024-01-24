QJ Motor: The powerless heavyweight is pimped up

QJ Motor's entry into the 2024 Supersport World Championship was a surprise, as the GSR 800 will not be anywhere near competitive with its weight and power. But they are working on it.

QJ Motor is one of the few manufacturers from China that has large-volume motorbikes in its range. The SRK800 was unveiled at the EICMA motorbike show in November 2023 and also appears under the name GSR 800. The fairing is equipped with large wings and the bike looks like a beefed-up clone of the Honda CBR650R.

The official name of the new supersport factory team is QJ Motor Factory Racing, and the Chinese team has secured Puccetti Racing as its technical and logistical partner. However, the Kawasaki appearance of Puccetti and the new QJ team will be strictly separated in the external presentation.

Raffaele De Rosa has been signed as a rider: The 36-year-old from Naples has a lot of supersport experience with Kawasaki, Ducati and MV Agusta and is expected to contribute to the rapid development of the GSR 800.

QJ Motor is missing from the tests this week in Jerez and next week in Portimao because the current motorbike would not be competitive. The 800cc in-line four-cylinder engine only produces 95 hp off the production line, and the standard machine weighs over 190 kilograms with an empty tank. The minimum weight in the Supersport World Championship is 161 kg for all except Ducati (166 kg).

The regulations in the Supersport World Championship are very restrictive: it would be impossible to pimp the current QJ engine and slim down the chassis to such an extent that the Chinese would be on a par with the competition.

For comparison: The Ducati V2 has 155 hp and is neutered for world championship use. The Yamaha R6, which is classed as a reference, has a factory output of 118 hp and around 145 in race trim.

For this reason, QJ Motor is working intensively on a new homologation model. To put it simply: they want to build the same motorbike in a better version - with more engine power and lower weight.

As QJ Motor has only registered for the European events of the Supersport World Championship, the season does not start until the end of March in Barcelona/Spain. It is rumoured from China that the goal for this year is merely to participate. Then the motorbike is to be brought away from last place step by step.

We will probably see QJ Motor on the track for the first time on 14/15 March in Barcelona, together with the competition, when the Dorna test takes place there.