Schrötter: Important work that was no fun

Marcel Schrötter spent five days testing with the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team at the Circuito de Jerez in southern Spain. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to the third-placed rider in the 2023 Supersport World Championship about his preparations.

Marcel Schrötter rode the first three days from 20 to 22 January as part of a racetrack training session organised by Rehm in Jerez. Two more days followed on 24/25 January, this time at the first major SBK winter test of 2024.

This means that Marcel's preparations for the season are almost complete: Before the world championship opener on the last weekend of February in Australia, he only has the Dorna tests on Monday and Tuesday before the event on Phillip Island.

On Wednesday, the German was the fastest of the Supersport riders, in the combined timesheets for both days Schrötter was 0.627 seconds behind the best Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) in fifth position.

"I was able to build up a good feeling quickly and we did a good job," he summarised his five days of testing in Andalusia. "Wednesday was a decent day, even if I'm not quite sure about some parts yet. But we were able to set good times. On Thursday, we didn't pay attention to the lap times because we were busy with important comparison tests - we had a lot to try out. The track was at its fastest from 10.45 to 12 o'clock, when many were chasing times on soft tyres - we weren't. After the good Wednesday, a lot more would have been possible in terms of lap times. But we preferred to try things until the last minute. The day wasn't much fun, but it was very important. You have to give certain things time and gather information. Now we have to decide how it makes the most sense to start in Australia."

The decision regarding the suspension elements has now been made: The team will switch from Öhlins to YSS.

Combined times Supersport World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1:41.388 min

2nd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'41.724

3rd Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:41.942

4th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1'41.977

5th Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1'42.015

6th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'42.102

7th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.234

8th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1:42.590

9th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1'43.245

10th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.282

11th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:43.671

12th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:43.746

13th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404