Can Öncü (Kawasaki): "Surgery was my last chance"

The Jerez test was the acid test for Can Öncü's left arm, which was operated on in November. The Kawasaki rider feels ready to challenge for the 2024 Supersport World Championship.

Can Öncü was rammed by Yari Montella at the Supersport meeting in Assen on 23 April, since when the radial nerve in his left arm was damaged and the Turk suffered from a so-called drop hand. Because feeling and strength did not return, the 20-year-old decided to undergo a risky operation in which a nerve was transplanted from another location. This operation was performed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham in November.

Öncü proved that the operation was a complete success at the Jerez test on 24/25 January with the second-best time of the Supersport aces present. Prior to this, the Kawasaki rider had tested from 20 to 22 January as part of a race track training session organised by Rehm, also in Jerez. "I've had a tough few weeks, the operation was not easy. The operation was my last chance, because I couldn't move my arm properly beforehand," Öncü told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Just two days after the operation, I could feel that it was getting better. After about ten days I started to move it. The doctors told me that I would have to be patient for four to five weeks and it actually got a little better every day. That motivated me."

Öncü rode his ZX-6R with full commitment, just as he did before the accident. "Before the operation I couldn't operate the clutch, now I can control it again. I had been dreaming of this since the accident in Assen and now the power is back," laughed Öncü, who comes from Alanya. "The doctor said that it will continue to improve in the coming weeks. You can already see from my lap times and my race pace that things have improved."

The 2018 Red Bull Rookies winner has set himself a big goal of winning the 2024 Supersport World Championship. "Although we were constantly trying out new things during the test, the times were excellent. Manzi may be a little faster at the test, but this is a test and I usually improve on the race weekends," says Öncü. "So I hope that we can fight with him properly this year. I always rode 1:43 min and some laps even 1:42 min and 1:41 min."

With Yamaha figurehead Stefano Manzi, Bulega's successor Adrian Huertas at Ducati and MV Agusta ace Marcel Schrötter, the potential world championship contenders were present at the Jerez test.

Combined times Supersport World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'41.388 min

2nd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'41.724

3rd Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:41.942

4th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1'41.977

5th Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1'42.015

6th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'42.102

7th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.234

8th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1:42.590

9th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1'43.245

10th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.282

11th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:43.671

12th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:43.746

13th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404