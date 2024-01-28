Stefano Manzi (1st/Yamaha): "No predictions for 2024"

The promotion of world champion Nicolò Bulega to the Superbike category puts Supersport runner-up Stefano Manzi in the role of favourite. Despite setting the fastest time in the Jerez test, the Yamaha rider is not convinced.

2024 will be Stefano Manzi's third season in the Supersport World Championship. As a rookie on the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS, he finished sixth in the world championship with one win and five podium places, while last year he finished runner-up on the Yamaha R6 prepared by Ten Kate with four wins and 17 podium places.

In view of this performance, it is clear that the former Moto2 rider is one of the favourites for the upcoming season. As if to confirm this, the 24-year-old set the fastest time of 1:41.388 minutes at the Jerez test this week. "I haven't been on the bike since the race weekend in October, this is my first test. But I'm satisfied because I already had a great feeling on the bike on Wednesday and immediately achieved fast lap times. On the second day we were able to improve significantly and I finished the test as the fastest. Even though it was just a test, it always gives you a good feeling to be at the top."

The Dutch team will forego the test in Portimão at the beginning of next week and send its riders to the track in Almeria instead. "We're taking a one-day break and will then race on Saturday and Sunday. That's a good thing, even though it's not a world championship circuit," Manzi continued. "I don't have any expectations for the season yet, there are too many very strong riders for that. We also have to wait and see how the rule changes will affect the performance of the next-generation bikes. That's why I prefer to hold back on making predictions, but together with my team I will do everything I can to ensure success."

As a reminder, there are new regulations for racing kits in the Supersport World Championship, cost caps have been introduced for various parts and 40 per cent of the racing fuel must be made from renewable raw materials.

Combined times Supersport World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1:41.388 min

2nd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'41.724

3rd Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:41.942

4th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1'41.977

5th Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1'42.015

6th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'42.102

7th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.234

8th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1:42.590

9th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1'43.245

10th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.282

11th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:43.671

12th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:43.746

13th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404