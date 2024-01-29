Thanks to Wepol boss Ludek Weag: huge step for Triumph

WRP - RT Motorsport by SKM is new to the Supersport World Championship and will be the second Triumph team in 2024. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to Wepol owner Ludek Weag about the background and plans.

In mid-January, the new WRP - RT Motorsport by SKM team presented the design of its Triumph Street Triple RS 765 machines in Novy Bydzov, 100 kilometres east of the Czech capital Prague, and introduced the riders John McPhee (Scotland) and Jorge Navarro (Spain).



A huge step for Triumph: For the first time in the Supersport World Championship, we will see four motorbikes from the British brand, with the other two coming from Simon Buckmaster's PTR team.

Team manager Rob Vennegoor from the Netherlands is behind RT Motorsport, while SKM is the tuning company of German Frank Krekeler, who have been working together for years in the Supersport 300 World Championship and have won five races. In 2021, the successful duo finished runner-up in the world championship with Englishman Tom Booth-Amos. WRP is the abbreviation for Wepol Racing Parts, a subsidiary of the Wepol Group, the main sponsor.



SPEEDWEEK.com caught up with owner Ludek Weag to get an insight into the ambitious project.

Ludek, what exactly does your company do?

We manufacture cable assemblies and electrical components, as well as injection-moulded plastic parts.

How long have you been in motorsport?

It all started in 2014 and 2015 with British driver Danny Webb. Then we took part in the "Suncity Group Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix" with Czech Marek Cerveny and finished 17th. He normally rides in the IRRC Supersport and won it in 2015, 2016, 2022 and 2023.

Why did you decide to take part in the Supersport World Championship again after 2020 and 2021?

We build the motorbikes ourselves in the workshop in Chlumec nad Cidlinou, where the team is based. There are also rooms for the mechanics, a fitness centre and facilities for rehab. We also have an interactive wall for reaction training and versatile use in movement and rehabilitation. The wall consists of panels that light up and have to be switched off with a touch of the hand or foot. All of this acts as a performance sports centre for young motorbike athletes, and the current plan is in place for at least three years.

Why Triumph as a motorbike supplier?

Because it's a sensible partner from every point of view. It gives us the opportunity to organise everything ourselves.

How did the co-operation with Team RT Motorsport by SKM come about?

Through their chief technician Frank Krekeler.

Is there a longer-term plan?

Yes, also for at least three years.

Why Navarro and McPhee as riders and not a Czech?

The names Jorge Navarro and John McPhee were recommended to us by Dorna, so no Oliver König, for example, because Ondrej Vostatek, a Czech, is already competing in the Supersport World Championship.



But we are building up a Czech in parallel, 21-year-old Petr Svoboda. He rides in the Supersport 300 class and even led the world championship for a while last season. In the end, he finished sixth, won twice and stood on the podium three times. Svoboda lives in the company and also works there. At our previous tests in Rijeka and Barcelona in October and November 2023, he always tested together with the other two.