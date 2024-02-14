How Simone Corsi is preparing for the 2024 SSP World Championship

After many years in the Moto2 World Championship, Simone Corsi was unable to find a team and subsequently switched to the 2023 Italian Supersport Championship with AltoGo Yamaha, which he won at his first attempt. Corsi also made three promising guest starts in the World Championship. The 36-year-old proved his continued high speed with sixth places at his home race in Misano.

The Italian teamed up with Ducati Team Renzi Corse for the promotion to the 2024 Supersport World Championship. Corsi is contesting the WorldSSP Challenge and will therefore be missing the season opener on Phillip Island. However, as Australia is the only overseas race this year, winning the world championship is not impossible.



"It will be the first season in the Supersport World Championship for the team and also for me, but we can cause a surprise," said the veteran. "I would like to thank the team owner Stefano Renzi for this opportunity and all the sponsors who are supporting this important project. I know that we will give our best on both sides!"

The former GP rider's preparation is extensive. After his first Ducati test in December, Corsi tested for three days in Valencia last week and will have more training days before the European opener in March.



"The start of the season in Australia is getting closer, so we will do some tests in Spain and then in Italy before the race in Barcelona," Corsi listed. "When I got on the Ducati for the first time in Jerez in December, I immediately had a good feeling and that was important. I know it won't be easy because there are a lot of fast riders this year, but our goal is to stay as close as possible to the positions that count."