Only one wildcard rider at the SBK season opener

The 2024 Superbike World Championship is in the starting blocks, with the first official practice session of the new season taking place in just one week's time on Phillip Island. The field of participants will be supplemented by a guest starter from Australia.

Phillip Island has hosted the season opener of the production-based World Championship for years, but the official restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic disrupted this tradition - Australia had shut itself off from the rest of the world.

Before this year's meeting from 23 to 25 February, the final test will take place on Monday and Tuesday of the same week. However, new components will no longer be tested here; instead, this test will serve as preparation for the race weekend.

As things stand today, all teams will line up with their riders. In the Supersport category, the line-up will be completed by Tom Toparis. The 23-year-old won the Australian series in 2020 and then wanted to switch to the British Supersport series.

However, he did not ride a single race in 2021 due to extensive surgery on his right arm - a length difference of almost eight centimetres to his left arm was compensated for! However, he finished third in 2023 and is a strong contender for his guest start at Phillip Island. The Yamaha rider will also take part in the pre-season test.