Nightmare for tuners: the same racing engines for everyone

As of this year, all manufacturers in the Supersport World Championship must have their engine configuration homologated. The times when private tuners were able to gain major advantages are over.

Until the end of 2021, the following applied in the Supersport World Championship: four-cylinder machines up to a maximum of 600 cc, three-cylinder up to 675 cc and two-cylinder up to 750 cc were permitted.



As these specifications no longer have anything to do with the current market situation, the rules were adapted from the 2022 season onwards. Since then, there has been a balance rule and the displacement limits are no longer so rigid. As a result, we now also see motorbikes such as the Ducati V2 with 955 cc, the MV Agusta F3 with 800 cc or the Triumph Street Triple RS with 765 cc in the middle World Championship class. A bike from the Chinese brand QJ Motor with an 800 cc four-cylinder engine will also be homologated before the European opener at the end of March in Barcelona. And for next year, the Yamaha R9 will come with a 900cc three-cylinder engine.

The next-generation regulations were introduced for these larger-displacement machines and have applied to all participants since this year. As a result, manufacturers with traditional 600cc four-cylinder machines (Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda) must also have certain important engine parts such as the cylinder head or camshaft homologated.

For successful tuners such as Ten Kate, this is a low blow, as it deprives them of the technical advantage they have built up over the years and prevents them from developing their engines as before. For less strong teams, it is a blessing, as the regulations give them access to significantly better material.

"A characteristic of the next-generation rules is that the engine configuration must be homologated," explained Yamaha's Head of Racing Andrea Dosoli in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "So we were forced to decide on a variant for all our riders. This entailed some work for Yamaha, because we had to develop a cylinder head, for example."

Yamaha took the best available material, decided on a configuration and then had to produce it in sufficient quantities for all its riders.

One disadvantage for all Yamaha, Kawasaki and Honda teams: as only homologated parts are permitted, some new material had to be purchased, which is associated with considerable costs.

"In return, they no longer have any development costs," said Dosoli. "Teams that were used to developing a lot are now somewhat restricted in their freedom. They no longer have to invest a lot of money in special parts, as they did previously. The idea behind this is that these homologated parts will also be used in the national championships in future, provided they follow the world championship regulations. I assume that more and more will do this."