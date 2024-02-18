Marcel Schrötter (31): "This requires a change"

On Monday, the Supersport World Championship riders will complete their final day of testing at Phillip Island before the 2024 season begins next weekend. Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) sees himself in a good starting position.

Marcel Schrötter will start his second season in the Supersport World Championship next weekend. With seven podium finishes and third place in the World Championship last year, the Bavarian from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team immediately established himself among the world's best, and Monday's test should lay the foundation for greater things to come.

Unlike in 2023, Schrötter and his team travelled to Australia with the certainty of being well prepared. A lot of important groundwork was done during a five-day stay at the end of January on the southern Spanish race track of Jerez de la Frontera.

Due to unexpected logistical problems, the test originally scheduled for two days had to be rescheduled at short notice. As a result, the Supersport riders will have the track to themselves on Monday, followed by the Superbike aces on Tuesday.

"I'm super happy that the season is really starting now," said Marcel. "I also love being in Australia. Unfortunately, this race is the only one overseas this year. The break after our long test in Jerez a month ago wasn't too long. Nevertheless, it's time for me to get back on my race bike. Instead of having four sessions over two days, we Supersport riders will only test on Monday. That means a change to the test schedule for us. The overall track time will not change much and hopefully we will be able to utilise it fully. I'm looking forward to the start of the season at Phillip Island and I'm very motivated. Hopefully we can get off to a good start and lay the foundations for a strong season."