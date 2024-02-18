Marcel Brenner: "The Kawasaki suits me extremely well"

After a year away, Swiss rider Marcel Brenner is back in the Supersport World Championship. How he approaches the test with his new team Viamo MTM Kawasaki on Monday on Phillip Island.

In November, Marcel Brenner finalised his return to the Supersport World Championship and signed a contract with Dutch team MTM Kawasaki. In 2021 and 2022, the rider from Bern contested 35 races in the middle category, scoring points 15 times and finishing fifth in Barcelona 2021.

Private tests at the end of January and beginning of February in Spain served as preparation for the season, which begins this week with the first race weekend on Phillip Island in Australia, two hours' drive south of Melbourne.

Prior to this, an official test will take place on Monday, where Brenner will meet the entire competition for the first time. Due to logistical problems, the test originally scheduled for two days had to be rescheduled at short notice. As a result, the Supersport riders will have the track to themselves on Monday, while on Tuesday it will be the Superbike riders' turn.

"I'm really looking forward to starting the season with the new team and making my comeback in the world championship," said Marcel. "On paper, we are ready. My team is working very professionally, every single move is perfect. Due to the last-minute change to the schedule for the test, we have re-planned everything in terms of how we are going to proceed. We have also changed the composition of the team a little, which I am very happy with. I am very confident that we are on the right track and will have a good season. There are a lot of new things waiting for me and it will be important to make good progress. The Kawasaki suits me extremely well, I had a great feeling with it from the first lap."