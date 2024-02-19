Phillip Island, Session 1: Ducati scratches the record

The Australian summer on Phillip Island is holding back: On Monday it was not supposed to be warmer than 18 degrees Celsius, but the sun came out at midday and the thermometer climbed to 20 degrees. Similar temperatures are forecast for the race weekend, with only the days in between getting nicer. Thursday is expected to be the warmest with 28 degrees.

Due to the changed test schedule, all the action on the track for the Supersport riders will take place on Monday, while the Superbike riders will be in action on Tuesday.



Racing will take place on both days from 9.10am to 1.10pm and from 1.40pm to 5.40pm, Phillip Island is ten hours ahead of CET.



Testing got off to a slow start on Monday morning, with only a handful of riders taking to the track in the first half hour. After the first hour, 22 of the 27 men had completed at least one lap, with runner-up Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) leading the way with a time of 1:33.564 minutes.



The predictions regarding the new asphalt were confirmed: it is very fast, but also aggressive and tyre-eating. "After six laps, the rear tyre is a goner," said several team bosses in unison.



The main task for the teams is to adjust the suspension elements and electronics of their bikes so that they are as gentle as possible on the rear tyre. "I'm expecting a pit stop for the race," smiled superbike ace Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is on hand to advise his Turkish compatriots Can Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoglu.



After three hours, former world championship runner-up Federico Caricasulo, whose new team Motozoo is racing MV Agusta bikes this year, was in the lead. His time of 1:32.529 minutes was already at a very high level.



For comparison: The fastest race lap on Phillip Island was set by Sandro Cortese (Yamaha) in 2018 with 1:33.072 min. The pole record is held by Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) with 1:32.176 min, set in 2020.



In the last hour before the 30-minute lunch break, first Adrian Huertas led the way as the successor to world champion Nicolo Bulega at Aruba.it Ducati, then Yari Montella from the Barni Spark Ducati team. The Italian set a time of 1:32.277 minutes, just one tenth of a second off the pole record.



Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha), the 2017 World Champion and nine-time winner, and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Orelac Ducati), the 2022 runner-up and four-time winner, are two high-calibre riders returning to the class and are currently in fifth and 16th place.



Marcel Schrötter, who finished third in the world championship, did not take part in the first 80 minutes because his team MV Agusta Reparto Corse had to make changes to the electronics software and the seven sets of tyres available were not enough for the whole day anyway. At the halfway point, the only German in the field is in 9th place.



Swiss rider Marcel Brenner (Viamo Kawasaki) is also back in the mix after a year's absence and is currently 15th.



The fastest of the Triumph quartet is Tom Booth-Amos (PTR) in 8th place, while Öncü is the best Kawasaki rider in 13th.



The tragedy at Honda continues: Kairul Idham Pawi and class newcomer Kaito Toba are currently 22nd and 25th respectively.