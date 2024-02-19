Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta): "Took too long"

Eighth place in the final preparatory test for the 2024 Supersport World Championship season opener on Phillip Island did not satisfy Marcel Schrötter. The MV Agusta rider was too late to get going with his F3 800.

Marcel Schrötter actually set a very decent time of 1'32.407 at the Phillip Island test, but on the newly tarmaced race track the German lost a whopping 0.5 seconds on the best time set by Yari Montella (Ducati), who set an unofficial lap record of 1'31.881.

Schrötter and his MV Agusta team travelled to Australia well prepared. Unlike in his rookie season, the 31-year-old spent five days testing on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit at the end of January. No. It's similar to a year ago. I would have expected a bit more, especially because of the better preparation," Marcel admitted to SPEEDWEEK.com. "The new tarmac is great. It's less bad for the rear tyre than was previously rumoured. I can only speak for myself, but we can set our times relatively consistently in race trim. Precisely because there was so much talk about this in the run-up to the race, we concentrated on getting the tyre to last the distance."

Due to logistical problems at standard tyre supplier Pirelli, the Supersport World Championship only tested on Monday instead of two half days. "Unfortunately, we lost two hours at the beginning with an electronics problem. That shouldn't happen, but it can," said the Bavarian. "Nevertheless, we were able to set a good pace after just one or two runs - 1:33.2 minutes was a decent time, but then it didn't go any further. Throughout the day, we tried everything possible, but while the others made progress and set low 1'32s, we were still stuck at low 1'33s and didn't make the leap."

The MV Agusta rider was only able to make significant progress in the afternoon. "But we also tested in parallel and not everything was positive. That's why we went back to a different base in the afternoon and things went faster," said Schrötter. "Bit by bit we got down to a low 1:32 min. That wasn't wrong, but it took too long. When I then tried to set a fast time with a fresh tyre, the red flags were waved. We even have tyres over."

The fastest MV Agusta rider was Federico Caricasulo from Team MotoZoo. The Italian set the second-best time of 1:31.943 minutes.