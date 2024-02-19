Stefano Manzi: Caution is advised with the kerbs

by Friedemann Kirn
Supersport Vice World Champion Stefano Manzi rode to a commanding third place in Monday's test at Phillip Island - and was delighted with the perfect organisation at Team Ten Kate Yamaha.

While some of the riders sighed over the tightly packed programme at the Supersport class' Phillip Island test, which had been cut down to one day, Stefano Manzi was undaunted and completed the entire programme, which was originally scheduled for two days, in just a few hours.

In the end, he finished third on the list, three tenths of a second behind leader Yari Montella (Barni Ducati). "The time we had on the track was the same as originally planned, so we didn't have any disadvantages. We were able to try out a lot of things and I'm happy with what we achieved," said the 24-year-old from Rimini, rubbing his hands together. "If the test had been spread over two days, the teams could have spent the evening poring over the data on the computer and working on possible set-up variants. But fortunately I have a super-organised team that got everything done in no time at all. That's why we were able to manage a test day perfectly."

He had nothing to criticise about the new asphalt on the picturesque Phillip Island track, which offers a unique ocean panorama. "There is more grip and fewer bumps. That makes up around a second per lap for us, even over the long distance. This means that the race time will be 16 seconds shorter," predicted Manzi. "I only have criticism of the kerbs: they are lower than the actual race track, and if you hit the kerbs at the exit of the corner and then turn back onto the tarmac, you wobble over a step. So you have to be particularly careful."

Nevertheless, he will not be holding back in the first races next weekend, as he is now aiming for the title after finishing second in the world championship last year. "In my opinion, the fastest 6 or 7 drivers from this test will be in contention for the podium. The races here in Australia are always very special, it's more difficult to make an exact prediction than at other venues," he explained to SPEEDWEEK.com. "However, I don't count myself among the top favourites yet. Other riders have already found a better set-up, we are still working on performance after the recent changes made by Yamaha. Here in Australia we are not quite there yet. But I hope we can find the optimum for the second event in Barcelona!"

Supersport World Championship 2024: Times Phillip Island test, 19 February
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:31.881 min
2. Federico Caricasulo (I) MV Agusta 1:31,943 + 0.062 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:32,183 + 0,302
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Ducati 1:32,290 + 0,409
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:32,325 + 0,444
6. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:32,334 + 0,453
7. Lucas Mahias (F) Yamaha 1:32,398 + 0,517
8. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:32,407 + 0,526
9. Thomas Booth-Amos (GB) Triumph 1:32,443 + 0,562
10. Jorge Navarro (E) Triumph 1:32,647 + 0,766
11. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:32,674 + 0,793
12. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 1:32,884 + 1,003
13. Niccolo Antonelli (I) Ducati 1:32,901 + 1,020
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Ducati 1:33,005 + 1,124
15. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Ducati 1:33,133 + 1,252
16. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:33,244 + 1,363
17. Tom Toparis (AUS) Yamaha 1:33,248 + 1,367
18. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL) Ducati 1:33,299 + 1,418
19. Marcel Brenner (CH) Kawasaki 1:33,444 + 1,563
20. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:33,531 + 1,650
21. John McPhee (GB) Triumph 1:33,546 + 1,665
22. Anupab Sarmoon (T) Yamaha 1:33,652 + 1,771
23. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:33,689 + 1,808
24. Khairul Idham Bin Pawi (MAL) Honda 1:33,710 + 1,829
25. Hikari Okubo (J) Kawasaki 1:34,526 + 2,645
26. Kaito Toba (J) Honda 1:35,056 + 3,175
27. Krittapat Keankum (T) Yamaha 1:35,069 + 3,188