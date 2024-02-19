Stefano Manzi: Caution is advised with the kerbs

While some of the riders sighed over the tightly packed programme at the Supersport class' Phillip Island test, which had been cut down to one day, Stefano Manzi was undaunted and completed the entire programme, which was originally scheduled for two days, in just a few hours.

In the end, he finished third on the list, three tenths of a second behind leader Yari Montella (Barni Ducati). "The time we had on the track was the same as originally planned, so we didn't have any disadvantages. We were able to try out a lot of things and I'm happy with what we achieved," said the 24-year-old from Rimini, rubbing his hands together. "If the test had been spread over two days, the teams could have spent the evening poring over the data on the computer and working on possible set-up variants. But fortunately I have a super-organised team that got everything done in no time at all. That's why we were able to manage a test day perfectly."

He had nothing to criticise about the new asphalt on the picturesque Phillip Island track, which offers a unique ocean panorama. "There is more grip and fewer bumps. That makes up around a second per lap for us, even over the long distance. This means that the race time will be 16 seconds shorter," predicted Manzi. "I only have criticism of the kerbs: they are lower than the actual race track, and if you hit the kerbs at the exit of the corner and then turn back onto the tarmac, you wobble over a step. So you have to be particularly careful."

Nevertheless, he will not be holding back in the first races next weekend, as he is now aiming for the title after finishing second in the world championship last year. "In my opinion, the fastest 6 or 7 drivers from this test will be in contention for the podium. The races here in Australia are always very special, it's more difficult to make an exact prediction than at other venues," he explained to SPEEDWEEK.com. "However, I don't count myself among the top favourites yet. Other riders have already found a better set-up, we are still working on performance after the recent changes made by Yamaha. Here in Australia we are not quite there yet. But I hope we can find the optimum for the second event in Barcelona!"