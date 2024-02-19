Adrian Huertas (Ducati) very confident despite crash

As the successor to Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega, Adrian Huertas is under particular scrutiny. After solid winter tests, the Aruba.it Ducati rider feels ready for the season opener on Phillip Island.

Somewhat surprisingly, Adrian Huertas was selected by Aruba.it Ducati as the successor to Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega. Although the young Spaniard put in some impressive performances on the Kawasaki last year, he has so far missed out on the podium and only finished twelfth in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, the 20-year-old made an impression as the 2021 300cc World Champion.

During the winter tests, Huertas showed solid performances on the unfamiliar V2 motorbike. On the last day of testing before the season opener on Phillip Island, the Ducati rider set the fourth-best time of 1:32.290 minutes. A crash did not throw him off his stride.

"I'm fine, it was just a little slip-up," Huertas assured SPEEDWEEK.com. "All in all, I'm completely satisfied with the test day. We worked through a few things that we wanted to have done before the season opener. Now we have everything ready. My team did an excellent job."

The Phillip Island circuit is considered a stress test for the tyres; the new asphalt laid in the winter is an additional unknown. On Monday, however, the majority of the riders were positive about tyre wear, and Huertas also had no problems.

"We worked on the race pace and did a positive race simulation. I wasn't aiming for a fast lap time, we'll only do that in Superpole," revealed the Madrilenean. "I'm absolutely ready for the first race weekend. I've been training at home, the team have done their bit and we have a strong package together."