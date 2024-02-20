Marcel Brenner: "Landed on the ground immediately"

Returning World Championship rider Marcel Brenner (Viamo Kawasaki) met the assembled Supersport competition for the first time on Monday during testing on Phillip Island. Without any incidents, he would have finished in the top 10, he said.

The 26-year-old Marcel Brenner, who has returned to the Supersport World Championship with the Belgian team Viamo Racing by MTM Kawasaki, initially put up a good fight in his first encounter with the entire competition in the very evenly matched series.

Brenner and his team had high hopes for the second session in the afternoon, but were thwarted by electronics problems. Although a crash ended on a minor note, it brought the test day to a premature end. Just as Brenner and his racing machine were ready to start again, the session was cancelled due to the rescue helicopter being called out. This resulted in 19th place and a gap of 1.563 seconds to the best time set by Yari Montella (Barni Ducati).

"The official test before the first race weekend was very varied for me," said Marcel. "There were a lot of points on our list, which started with running in the new engine. We will also be using it at the weekend, which is why we reduced the rev limit slightly. Nevertheless, I set a good time in the morning and was able to improve quickly. Before the lunch break, I was only 1.1 seconds behind the fastest rider. That shows how competitive the Supersport class is. I also had the feeling that I could have finished in the top seven or eight with a new tyre. That was the goal for the afternoon."

"I had a good pace in my long run and set my fastest lap of 1:33.4 minutes," added the Kawasaki rider. "This pace makes me confident for the races. Unfortunately, we had a problem turning in. This also bothered me a bit during the long run, where I was a bit too late on the brakes at one point and immediately landed on the ground. Unfortunately, this crash wasn't a nice end to the day, but the main thing is that apart from a bruised finger and a slightly bruised knee, I'm healthy and ready for the race weekend. We'll work on a few small things between now and Friday. This test was a good start and it gets better every time we go out."