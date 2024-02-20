Engine tuners fear for their livelihood: work is running out

If only homologated kit parts are allowed in engines in a racing category, tuners will become superfluous. Kervin Bos from Ten Kate Racing explains how the industry is changing.

Team Ten Kate Racing has won the Supersport World Championship eleven times, nine times with Honda and twice with Yamaha. This makes the Dutch team by far the most successful in this class. A flourishing tuning business developed around the racing team, which became world-famous within the racing scene.

The introduction of cost caps for certain parts and ever closer proximity to series production has already curtailed the tuning business. Since this year, every manufacturer has to have an engine configuration homologated in the Supersport World Championship, making tuners almost superfluous.

"This is not the best solution for the tuning companies because they all want to use their own parts," explained Kervin Bos, Team Manager of Ten Kate Yamaha. "Everyone has their own ideas about how to prepare an engine and what the power delivery should look like. But for Yamaha as a whole, it's a good thing that the Next Generation rules now apply to them too. The only ones who have to cope with a loss of power compared to last year are the Ten Kate and Evan Bros teams. We support this rule because it gives us a handle on the FIM as far as the balance is concerned. Last year we were very much against it because we did everything we could to win the championship with Manzi. But it was obvious that two Yamaha teams were clearly above the others of the brand. A rebalancing would have benefited these two teams more than others, so we understand why Yamaha developed a homologated engine version."

SPEEDWEEK.com asked the Dutchman in Australia how this development took place. "Evan Bros and Ten Kate shared their ideas with Yamaha," explained Bos. "Yamaha presented a solution that represents a mix."

If the national championships adapt the technical regulations of the World Championship, the engine wizards will lose further business areas in the future.

"Racing will change," predicts Kervin Bos. "The next-generation rules will prevail, which means that tuning will become less and less common. But even under these rules, there are details that we can work on. The type of tuning will change, but for Ten Kate and other tuning companies there will still be business areas. We have to accept that the world is changing - and get it right so that it still works. Numbers have been declining since 2018, and the attitude of participants at track days has changed. They used to want a superbike engine with 200 hp, for example. Today, every 1000cc bike has 210 or 215 hp, so power is no longer a problem. That's why amateur racers are more likely to invest in brake pads, unusual add-on parts or beautiful paintwork."

"Our core business has dissolved," said the 36-year-old. "Companies that previously lived exclusively from tuning have a big problem. We are lucky that Ten Kate is much more than just engine tuning."