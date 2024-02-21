The moment of truth is approaching for Can Öncü (Kawasaki)

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Can Öncü underwent a risky operation in November to improve the function of his left hand. The Kawasaki figurehead faces a test of endurance at the Supersport season opener on Phillip Island.

At the Supersport meeting in Assen, Can Öncü was knocked off his motorbike by Yari Montella (Ducati). The Turk broke his ulna and radius in his left forearm, but worse was nerve damage, which meant he could hardly move his arm for weeks.

Because feeling and strength did not fully return (he was left with a so-called 'drop hand'), the Kawasaki rider underwent surgery on the radial nerve at the end of the season. In order to improve the functionality of his left hand, the specialists removed a healthy nerve from another part of his body to replace the damaged one. The operation was successful and Öncü reported steady progress.

So far, however, Öncü has only ridden his ZX-6R at the Jerez test on 24/25 January and at the final preparatory test on Phillip Island on Monday. Now it remains to be seen whether the arm can cope with the strain of a race weekend. Öncü had no problems at the most recent test and was the best Kawasaki rider in fifth place with a time of 1:32.334 minutes.

"Physically, everything went well and I have to say that my last operation definitely helped," said the protégé of record Supersport world champion Kenan Sofuoglu with relief. "In the first session we had a few problems with the set-up, but my team solved that and we were able to find a really good solution, mainly in terms of tyre wear. I really like the new tarmac because it offers a lot of grip. But tyre management will be crucial in the races. The tests are now complete and things will really get going on Friday."

Supersport World Championship 2024: Times Phillip Island test, 19 February
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 1:31.881 min
2. Federico Caricasulo (I) MV Agusta 1:31,943 + 0.062 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 1:32,183 + 0,302
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Ducati 1:32,290 + 0,409
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 1:32,325 + 0,444
6. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 1:32,334 + 0,453
7. Lucas Mahias (F) Yamaha 1:32,398 + 0,517
8. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 1:32,407 + 0,526
9. Thomas Booth-Amos (GB) Triumph 1:32,443 + 0,562
10. Jorge Navarro (E) Triumph 1:32,647 + 0,766
11. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 1:32,674 + 0,793
12. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 1:32,884 + 1,003
13. Niccolo Antonelli (I) Ducati 1:32,901 + 1,020
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Ducati 1:33,005 + 1,124
15. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Ducati 1:33,133 + 1,252
16. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 1:33,244 + 1,363
17. Tom Toparis (AUS) Yamaha 1:33,248 + 1,367
18. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL) Ducati 1:33,299 + 1,418
19. Marcel Brenner (CH) Kawasaki 1:33,444 + 1,563
20. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 1:33,531 + 1,650
21. John McPhee (GB) Triumph 1:33,546 + 1,665
22. Anupab Sarmoon (T) Yamaha 1:33,652 + 1,771
23. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 1:33,689 + 1,808
24. Khairul Idham Bin Pawi (MAL) Honda 1:33,710 + 1,829
25. Hikari Okubo (J) Kawasaki 1:34,526 + 2,645
26. Kaito Toba (J) Honda 1:35,056 + 3,175
27. Krittapat Keankum (T) Yamaha 1:35,069 + 3,188