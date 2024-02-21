The moment of truth is approaching for Can Öncü (Kawasaki)

Can Öncü underwent a risky operation in November to improve the function of his left hand. The Kawasaki figurehead faces a test of endurance at the Supersport season opener on Phillip Island.

At the Supersport meeting in Assen, Can Öncü was knocked off his motorbike by Yari Montella (Ducati). The Turk broke his ulna and radius in his left forearm, but worse was nerve damage, which meant he could hardly move his arm for weeks.

Because feeling and strength did not fully return (he was left with a so-called 'drop hand'), the Kawasaki rider underwent surgery on the radial nerve at the end of the season. In order to improve the functionality of his left hand, the specialists removed a healthy nerve from another part of his body to replace the damaged one. The operation was successful and Öncü reported steady progress.

So far, however, Öncü has only ridden his ZX-6R at the Jerez test on 24/25 January and at the final preparatory test on Phillip Island on Monday. Now it remains to be seen whether the arm can cope with the strain of a race weekend. Öncü had no problems at the most recent test and was the best Kawasaki rider in fifth place with a time of 1:32.334 minutes.

"Physically, everything went well and I have to say that my last operation definitely helped," said the protégé of record Supersport world champion Kenan Sofuoglu with relief. "In the first session we had a few problems with the set-up, but my team solved that and we were able to find a really good solution, mainly in terms of tyre wear. I really like the new tarmac because it offers a lot of grip. But tyre management will be crucial in the races. The tests are now complete and things will really get going on Friday."