Marcel Schrötter: "This gap is no drama"

German rider Marcel Schrötter starts his second season in the Supersport World Championship this weekend with the clear aim of doing better than last year. The MV Agusta rider finished third overall.

Last year, 31-year-old Marcel Schrötter celebrated his greatest sporting success with third place in the overall standings. The 2024 points chase begins this weekend on the Australian race track of Phillip Island, a small island south of Melbourne. Schrötter now knows the series just as well as his environment, which remains unchanged with the Italian team MV Agusta Reparto Corse.

The new season brings some changes to the weekend programme. After just one free practice session, the Superpole will take place directly on Friday afternoon. The races will be held as usual on Saturday and Sunday, each with a 10-minute warm-up in the morning.

Eurosport 1 will broadcast the races on free-to-air television. The broadcast will start at 4.20am CET on Saturday and Sunday morning. It will also be possible to watch the races via the "ServusTV On" app and via the paid live stream on the official WorldSBK website.

"After a two-day break, I can hardly wait for the real action to start," grinned Schrötter. "I'm looking forward to feeling the racing action again and also to starting the new championship. We've done a good job over the winter months, even though the test on Monday showed that there are still a few minor problems that we need to fix. If we manage to solve them, I'm very confident, because 0.5 seconds off the best time of the test is no drama. We know where we are missing out on time and where we can improve technically to be better."