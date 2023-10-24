Horst Saiger: Garage meeting and sale

Horst Saiger announces a "small farewell party" for Saturday, 4 November and Sunday, 5 November in his workshop in Oberriet/Switzerland. On Saturday morning, the party starts at 10 a.m. with petrol talks and sales, at noon there will be grilled sausages and from 3 p.m. Franky will be strumming his guitar. At 6 p.m. Saiger will show something like his life's work, the film "One Life - One Passion", which documents his racing life including all the high points and low points, spiced with Saiger's inimitable humour.

On Sunday, sales and clearing will start at 10 a.m., and at 3 p.m. Saiger wants to have closed this chapter. Tools, leather suits and souvenirs from Saiger's active racing days will be sold. "I will also give away many things and donate part of the proceeds to the Joey Dunlop Foundation," says Saiger.