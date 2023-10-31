Successes for Schafzahl, Tritscher, Melzer and Ulbel

Throughout the season, Austrian Hannes Schafzahl dueled with Czech Michal Filla for the title in the Superbike class. To the surprise of the Ducati rider, the Yamaha pilot proved to be a stubborn opponent. "This season I had the engine of my bike tuned by YART, so I could at least keep up with Michal in the slipstream. I was no longer the victim like in the years before", the father of a son told.

He proved that he knew how to use the improved material at the race on the Pannonia Ring, where he was also able to beat the lap record in his victory in the first race. "The Filla team reacted to this result. For the first Rijeka weekend, the Italian Supersport World Championship rider Yari Montella was hired to snatch points away from me. Not enough of that, for the last two events Filla was put on a World Championship bike."

At the finale on the former Grand Prix circuit near the Croatian port city of Rijeka, there was still a chance for Schafzahl to steal the title from his mechanically superior opponent. In qualifying, which took place under wet conditions, the 44-year-old owner of a car repair shop was able to show his driving potential once again by leaving Filla behind by almost a second.

In the races themselves, the Ratezi team driver was less fortunate. "In the first race, the clutch let me down and I managed to finish third. In the second race we tried a few things on the engine and motorbike with a view to the next season, which turned out to be wrong. Nevertheless, I am more than satisfied with the vice title. Next year we will attack again, because when things are going so well, you can't stop."

There were also positive things to report from an Austrian perspective away from the premier class. The Superstock 1000 category was dominated by the red-white-red riders. With his two race wins, Max Melzer (Yamaha) was able to oust BMW rider Martin Tritscher from second place in the overall standings in the last print, who could console himself with the European Championship title in the FIM Superstock 1000 Cup. His compatriot Lennart Ulbel (Honda) finished the European Championship in second place.