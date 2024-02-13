Lack of motivation: Wolfgang Gammer (43) quits

Just two days after his 43rd birthday, Wolfgang Gammer shocked everyone by announcing that he was hanging up his helmet. His fast motorbikes and accessories are up for sale.

Wolfgang Gammer is one of the most colourful figures in Austrian motorbike racing. The Upper Austrian has been able to gather a large number of fans around him in the past. After being beaten only by former world championship rider Andreas Meklau in the Austrian Superbike Championship in 2013, he discovered his love for mountain racing, where he quickly developed into a winning rider.

In particular, the duels he fought with his Heating Factory team-mate and friend Andreas Gangl delighted racing fans. From 2015 to 2018, the BMW driver always had the upper hand at the hill climb in Landshaag, where he won the overall title four times in a row. In the battle for the championship crown, however, they alternated regularly, with the title going to Gammer in 2016, 2018 and 2022.

The affable crowd favourite from Seebach near Eferding, who is both respected and loved by his rivals for his affable nature, celebrated his greatest success in 2018 when he won the European Hill Climb Championship title in the Superbike class.

Just two days after his 43rd birthday and a few weeks before the first event of the Austrian Hill Climb Championship, Gammer shocked his community by announcing his retirement: "Because I haven't been able to motivate myself properly in recent years, I have decided not to compete in Landshaag this year."

"For two events a year in the last five years, there's just too much value standing around, so I'm going to sell the bikes! So, if anyone needs something fast and capable of winning, please get in touch! Tyres, tyre warmers, rims etc. are also for sale. Thanks to everyone who has supported and sponsored me so actively in my career. I will now concentrate on kickboxing and driving a convertible."