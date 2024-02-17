Andreas Gangl: "My body needs a break!"

When he was crowned the overall winner of the hill climb in Landshaag after the second race last year, there was no-one who would have begrudged Andreas Gangl his success. Even his fiercest rivals applauded him at the emotional award ceremony. The 43-year-old Suzuki rider has had to overcome bitter setbacks too often.

For several years now, the Lower Austrian, who earns his living as a law enforcement officer, has been a constant contender for victory in the hill climb races. If you wanted to remain victorious in the mountain classics in Landshaag or Julbach, you had to leave Gangl behind. The Austrian mountain championship went to him four times (2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023).

His willingness to take risks on the circuit not only earned him the runner-up title in the Superbike Championship in 2015 - only former Superbike World Championship rider Roland Resch had more points in his account at the end of the season - it also took its toll over the years with 43 (!) broken bones and repeatedly forced him to take longer breaks.

"At least this year I have to sit out. My body is no longer playing ball, it urgently needs a break! Since my last accident in August last year, I can no longer bend my left knee, let alone put any weight on it," says the unfortunate rider, looking back on his fall at a charity event for a fan on the Pannonia Ring. "I have an appointment with a knee specialist in the next few days, who I hope will find the cause of my ongoing problems."

Following the withdrawal of Wolfgang Gammer, the organiser of the hill climb from Landshaag to St. Martin has lost its second driving force in just a few days with the track record holder. "Wolfi and I have agreed that we will watch the race in the area of the infamous Haus-Kurve. I'm curious to see what it feels like to be a spectator at the race track."

Gangl does not want to waste any thoughts on a possible retirement at the moment. "My primary goal now is to finally be able to go through life pain-free again. When the time comes, I could imagine a comeback. There is a racing series for young and old-timers in Europe that would still appeal to me."