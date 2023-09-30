Supercross Paris: Ken Roczen will be at the anniversary event

The legendary Supercross of Paris celebrates its 40th anniversary this November, where German superstar Ken Roczen will be at the start alongside numerous top aces.

The Paris Supercross takes place on the weekend of 18 and 19 November. It is now the 40th edition of the legendary event, which has always attracted many US stars. The invitational race has usually marked the end of the European season.

As a reminder, the prestigious Paris Supercross moved from the witch's cauldron of the venerable Palais Omnisport, an all-purpose hall in the Bercy district, to the outskirts a few years ago. The new venue is the spacious "Paris La Défense Arena".

Now, for the anniversary, the sketch course has also been officially presented. Modelled on some US tracks, the course includes, among other things, a short, deep sand section with three waves. There will be enough options for block passes, six left turns are supposed to take care of that. Here, the riders can control their manoeuvres with their right leg via the rear brake.

According to the current status, German superstar Ken Roczen (Suzuki) will also be present at the anniversary event in Paris. Also on the list of top aces advertised by the organisers are the Australian Lawrence brothers, Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia. Frenchmen Tom Vialle and Marvin Musquin will try to win over the home fans.