Ken Roczen (Suzuki) plans to race in Paris

After his victory last year, Ken Roczen is planning to start at Supercross Paris again this year. More stars of the international supercross scene have been announced for the 40th anniversary of the spectacle.

Directly after the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen returned to the USA accompanied by his father Heiko Klepka, where he is already preparing for his next events.

Roczen's schedule for this year still includes the WSX races in Abu Dhabi on 4 November and the Supercross Paris on 18 and 19 November. The final of the FIM Supercross World Championship is scheduled one week later, on 24-25 November in Melbourne.

The Supercross in Paris celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Traditionally, high-calibre riders from the US championships are at the start again this time. In addition to Ken Roczen, the two Lawrence brothers have also been announced. Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia are also expected to be at the starting gate in the French capital.

