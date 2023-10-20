MXGP-TV broadcasts Supercross Paris live

The spectacular Supercross event in Paris celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Defending champion Ken Roczen (Suzuki) will also be at the start in Paris. The races will be broadcast live by MXGP-TV.com.

On 18-19 November, the legendary Paris Supercross will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena. The entire weekend will be broadcast live by MXGP-TV.COM.

In addition to Ken Roczen(Suzuki), other stars of the supercross scene have been announced in Paris: Cooper Webb(Yamaha), Jett and Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Tom Vialle(KTM), Justin Barcia (GASGAS), Jo Shimoda (Honda) and many other prominent players will be on the grid in the French capital.

The Supercross MXGP TV pass can be purchased worldwide. Four hours of live coverage will be offered per event day. The live streams will start at 19:00 local time on Saturday and 15:00 on Sunday.

Paul Malin, well-known from the World Championship broadcasts, will provide live commentary on the races. Access for the entire weekend costs €12.99.