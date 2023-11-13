Strong starting field at Supercross Paris

The most important Supercross event in Europe casts its shadow ahead. Next weekend, the 'King of Paris' will be crowned in the French capital and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) will be the defending champion.

With Jett and Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Ken Roczen(Suzuki), Cooper Webb(Yamaha), Justin Brayton (Honda) and many other stars, this year's Supercross Paris, which takes place next weekend, will once again feature top-class rider fields in both classes.

In the 250cc class, Japanese rider Jo Shimoda will be making an exciting appearance on the Honda. He will be competing against local hero Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM) and Australian Matt Moss (Kawasaki), among others.

Ken Roczen(Suzuki) will line up in Paris as the defending champion. He prevailed against Eli Tomac(Yamaha) in 2022 and took the title of 'King of Paris' on the Genuine Honda back then. But there will also be a German rider at the starting gate again in the SX2 class with Brian Hsu(Yamaha).

The wildcard races of Josh Varize(SX1) and Thomas Do(SX2) on the Stark Varg electric bike will also be interesting.

All races can be followed on Friday and Saturday via thewww.mxgp-tv.com portal. The broadcast on Saturday starts at 7 pm, on Saturday from 2 pm. Access to the live broadcasts for the entire Supercross weekend in Paris costs €12.99. Depending on the payment method, additional costs may apply, so that the price increases to €14.03 if you pay via PayPal in Germany, for example.

Starting list SX1:

#2 Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha Star Racing

#6 Thomas Ramette (F), Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin

#10 Justin Brayton (USA ), Honda France, SR Suttel

#18 Jett Lawrence (AUS), American Honda Red Bull

#20 Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin

#46 Justin Hill (USA), Bud Racing Kawasaki

#12 Justin Starling (USA), Honda FR25-Suttel

#72 Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha New Bike

#85 Cédric Soubeyras (F), MM85 CBO Honda

#94 Ken ROCZEN (D), Suzuki HEP Progressive

#96 Hunter Lawrence (AUS), American Honda Red Bull

#137 Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna CRC

#727Boris Maillard (F), Suzuki Johannes-Bikes

#848 Joan Cros (E), Seakings Kawasaki Euromoto85

#911 Jordi TIXIER (F), Honda Nils

#589 Killian Poll (F), KTM

SX2 International:

#1 Matt Moss (AUS) Kawasaki Bud Racing

#28Tom Vialle (F), KTM Red Bull Factory

#30 Jo Shimoda(JPN), American Honda

#43 Cullin Park (USA, Honda SR Motoblouz Ship to Cycle

#389 Jules Pietre (F), Yamaha

#401 Jace Owen (USA) Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin

#335 Enzo Polias (F), KTM Milwaukee

#945 Anthony Bourdon (F), Bud Racing Kawasaki

SX2 SX Tour:

#11Calvin Fontavielle (F), KTM TMX

#22Mickaël Lamarque (F), KTM

#42 Josh Varize (USA) Stark Varg Wildcard

#81 Brian Hsu (D), Yamaha

#141Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin

#225Charles Lefrancois (F), Honda SR Motoblouz Ship to Cycle

#236 Anthony Grosejan (F), Kawasaki)

#388 Andrea Bonifacio (F), Husqvarna

#420 Pierre Lozzi (F), Kawasaki

#505 Dorian Koch (F), KTM

#751 Germain Jamet (F), Yamaha

#773 Thomas Do (F), Stark Varg Wildcard

#938 Maxence Mora (F), Kawasaki

#965Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna