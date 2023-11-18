SX Paris: Jo Shimoda (HRC) impresses on Saturday

In his first outing as an HRC works rider, Jo Shimoda won the SX2 one-day classification at the 40th Supercross Paris on Saturday ahead of Jace Owen (Yamaha). Tom Vialle (KTM) crashed in the first race and finished third.

With a 1-1-3 result, Japanese rider Jo Shimoda won the opening event of the Supercross Paris in the SX2 class. It was Shimoda 's first race in HRC service. Shimoda switched from Pro Circuit Kawasaki to the Honda works team in the autumn. He won the first final with an unchallenged start-finish victory. Local hero Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM) crashed in the early stages of the first race and was only able to limit the damage in P8. Vialle was able to make up ground in the other two finals. Shimoda again won the second final. At the start of the third race, the Japanese rider didn't get out of the gate well and was involved in a crash, forcing him to roll up the field from the back. Nevertheless, P3 in the third final was enough for overall victory.

Jace Owen(Yamaha) finished second with a 2-3-2 result and Tom Vialle reached the podium with his win in the third final.

Brian Hsu finished the first final in 8th place, but the Fantic rider had to retire from the race after a crash in the second heat.

SX2 Paris results, Saturday:

1st Jo Shimoda(JAP), Honda, 1-1-3

2nd Jace Owen (USA), Yamaha, 2-3-2

3rd Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 8-2-1

4th Anthony Bourdon (F), Kawasaki, 4-4-4

...

16th Brian Hsu (D), Fantic, 8-16-DNS