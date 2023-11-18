SX Paris: Jett Lawrence (HRC) dominant, Ken Roczen P3

With victories in all 3 final races, Australian HRC factory rider Jett Lawrence won the opening round of Supercross Paris in front of more than 30,000 spectators. Ken Roczen (Suzuki) finished third despite crashing in the second final.

Saturday in Paris began with Superpole and Ken Roczen was only caught out by Jett Lawrence (Honda) by 19 hundredths of a second. Jett got off to a perfect start in the first final and won with a start-finish victory. Hunter Lawrence was competing for the first time on the 450cc Honda. The Australian was too hesitant in the Superpole session, but in the first race he was able to beat Ken Roczen(Suzuki) to finish second.

After the start of the second final, Roczen crashed over the front wheel in a right-hand bend in the early stages and dropped back to P11, while Hunter Lawrence controlled the race at the front. Roczen started a race to catch up and finished 6th. In the last corner before the finish, Jett took his older brother by surprise and snatched the race win from him.

Ken Roczen took the holeshot for the third final, but after a mistake at the start of the race, Jett once again took the lead. However, the Australian did not remain error-free either; he also slipped on the slippery track, allowing Roczen to inherit the lead. However, Jett was able to close the gap to the German and take the lead again, while Hunter flew violently over the handlebars at the end of the whoops. Fortunately, he was uninjured and was able to cross the finish line in P6.

Cooper Webb(Yamaha) didn't have the pace of the Lawrence brothers and missed out on Saturday's podium with a 5-3-3 result. Justin Brayton suffered a shoulder injury in practice and was unable to start. Cedric Soubeyras put in a remarkable performance as the best Frenchman in P5.

Results SX Paris, Saturday:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1-1

2nd Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 2-2-6

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 3-6-2

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 5-3-3

5th Cedric Soubeyras (F), Honda, 4-4-5

6th Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 6-5-4

7th Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 8-7-8

8th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna, 9-8-7

9th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 10-9-9

10. Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha, 11-11-10

...

DNS: Justin Brayton (USA), Honda